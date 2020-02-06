Nigerian reality star, Omashola Kola Oburoh and his former colleague, has taken to his social media space to reveal the package he got from co-reality star, Tacha.

Omashola got his very own Titans hoodie from the Titans collection and he was happy to share a video of himself trying it on.

The model captioned the post;

“I just got my Titans hoodie from my chiwawa friend @symply_tacha thanks @callme_frodd Na u remain o”

Recall, the duo fell out when Tacha cleaned off her face from the model’s face during the reality show but it seems they putting in efforts to mend their friendship.

Video below:

HOT NOW