Vice President Yemi Osinbajo today Februrary 2nd, had a thanksgiving at the Aso Villa chapel to celebrate one year of surviving a helicopter crash in Kogi state.

Recall that on the 2nd of February 2019, the Vice President and his team, 11 of them, narrowly escaped death after the helicopter they flew in to Kogi state for a political campaign, crashed in Kabba, Kogi state.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service, the Vice President said