Super Falcons striker and four-time African Women Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala has once again powered with her team to add for another win. She was on target two times on Sunday as Barcelona won their first Spanish Super Cup in their history after an incredible 1-10 victory over Real Sociedad.
The reigning champions, were put to the sword throughout, and found themselves down 0-6 by half-time. Torrejón – with a poker (four goals) was the final MVP, Alexia and Oshoala scored a brace each, with Graham and Candela adding to the tally.
⚽💥 @AsisatOshoala (4-0) pic.twitter.com/kxpeTVvCxu
— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) February 9, 2020
💨 Definició de velocitat: @AsisatOshoala 🏃♀ pic.twitter.com/i6NwfmMXoN
— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) February 9, 2020
HOT NOW
- See the exchange between Alexx Ekubo and Omotola Jalade on her birthday that has got everyone talking
- This beautiful Nigerian girl who turns 16 today causes controversy with her age
- Never be caught unfresh! Viral video of DJ Cuppy snoozing and drooling in public
Discussion about this post