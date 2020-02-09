Super Falcons striker and four-time African Women Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala has once again powered with her team to add for another win. She was on target two times on Sunday as Barcelona won their first Spanish Super Cup in their history after an incredible 1-10 victory over Real Sociedad.

The reigning champions, were put to the sword throughout, and found themselves down 0-6 by half-time. Torrejón – with a poker (four goals) was the final MVP, Alexia and Oshoala scored a brace each, with Graham and Candela adding to the tally.

HOT NOW