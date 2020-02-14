Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband Prince Okojie were recorded having a beautiful moment together as they celebrate their love today.
The beautiful actress and her husband called on their fans to come celebrate Valentine’s Day at their recently launched hotel and of course, they had to act the part in order to get the attention of their fans. Pregnant Mercy started by caressing her shy husband legs way up to his thighs. They ended the video with a lovely kiss
Watch below:
Spend Valentine’s Day with us. Enjoy 25% discount on all room reservations this valentine season. @princeodiokojie @henodluxuryhotels Book a room @ www.henodluxuryhotel.com Locate us @ No 12/14 Akinola Street, Off Ahmed Mohammed Street, Pipeline, Abule Egba, Lagos. Call 09030600702 for inquiries.
