Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband Prince Okojie were recorded having a beautiful moment together as they celebrate their love today.

The beautiful actress and her husband called on their fans to come celebrate Valentine’s Day at their recently launched hotel and of course, they had to act the part in order to get the attention of their fans. Pregnant Mercy started by caressing her shy husband legs way up to his thighs. They ended the video with a lovely kiss

Watch below:

HOT NOW