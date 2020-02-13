Nigerian singer, Simisola Adekunle, popularly known as Simi has made some remarks about DMW act Mayorkun’s new viral track ‘Geng’. The songstress who is currently in Sierra Leone for a performance with her crew could be seen recording videos of themselves gassing each other up with the viral slang ‘Chilling with the Geng”

Apparently, hormonal Simi reacted by asking who started this rubbish in Yoruba language and her team had to go silent. The ambience afterward could speak for itself.

This is coming barely 24hrs after Burna Boy was thrown under the bus for making some daunting comments about the Nigerian music industry. Burna might be the least in ranks after his comments but he sure made some truth about the hate in the industry.

Watch the video below:

