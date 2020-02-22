Singer and songwriter, Peruzzi might not be having the best time in his relationship as he recently disclosed his plans to breakup with his partner.

Peruzzi who has not yet disclose the love of his life to fans took to his Twitter handle to laments about the situation of things in his relationship.

According to the songwriter, he fell in love with the wrong person and will be walking out of the relationship.

He tweeted:

Fell in Love with the wrong person, So I’m jumping out of it.. first thing tomorrow morning.

Prior to this Peruzzi has been alleged to be in an affair with reality star Cee-C, though none of them have come out to clear the air on the rumours.

The ‘Majesty’ crooner has been caught on numerous occasions flirting with the former Big Brother Naija star on her social media platforms.

