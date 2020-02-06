DMW controversial singer and songwriter, Peruzzi has turned down offers to perform in China and the Asian continent out of fear of contacting the fast spreading ‘Corona Virus.’

A fan of Peruzzi asked him how much he would take to perform in the Asian country but Peruzzi said he wouldn’t be available as he went ahead to refer the follower to his label mate Mayorkun.

Corona Virus is the viral virus that causes an infection in the nose, sinuses, or upper throat. Novel Corona virus (2019-nCoV) was first reported from Wuhan, China, on 31 December 2019.

It has spread beyond the shores of China to countries like America among others.

As at now, China is trying to control the spread as they are also trying to proffer a cure to the deadly disease.

In another report, Peruzzi started 2020 with controversies that continues to trail him after his former his former label owner claimed he and Chioma, baby mama to Davido was not his cousin as he claim among other controversies.