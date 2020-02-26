Nigerian singer Mr P aka Rude boy of the defunct P-Square has shared lovely father-son moments he had with his son Cameron Okoye. The proud dad took to his Instagram page to share beautiful photos of them moment he and his son Cameron were playing basketball at the free open space of his beautiful mansion.

Peter Okoye wrote: ”Wednesday Afternoon with Cameron”

Cameron is a young superstar who has built a nice profile for himself at a tender age. The 10year old is a model and a footballer signed to Barcelona Academy.

See lovely photos of father and son below:

