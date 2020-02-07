Veteran Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, was a year older on the 5th of February during which he celebrated it in a lavish style by having a birthday private dinner party.

He shared photos from the birthday on his Instagram handle as he captioned it

“At the private dinner for my birthday”

According to the photos, Nollywood actors and actresses also stormed the dinner and they include: Ronke Oshodi Oke, Biola Adebayo, Afeezowo, Wumi Toriola and others.

Below are photos from the party,