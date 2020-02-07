Veteran Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, was a year older on the 5th of February during which he celebrated it in a lavish style by having a birthday private dinner party.
He shared photos from the birthday on his Instagram handle as he captioned it
“At the private dinner for my birthday”
According to the photos, Nollywood actors and actresses also stormed the dinner and they include: Ronke Oshodi Oke, Biola Adebayo, Afeezowo, Wumi Toriola and others.
Below are photos from the party,
However, Saidi Balogun estranged wife Fathia Balogun now known as Fathia Williams was absent at the party.
In an earlier report by TheInfong, Fathia Williams also celebrated are birthday this months as well.
Presently she has been caught up in controversy after fellow actress, Iyabo Ojo threw shade at her.
HOT NOW
- Shut up! You’re just a baby machine – Nigerians blast Mercy Johnson for saying no woman can go near her husband
- “After Ogun kill am, dog go come bite am join” Peruzzi and Zlatan Ibile blow hot on Twitter
- Actress Eve Esin unveils her new multi million naira mansion, dedicates it to her late mum (Video)
Discussion about this post