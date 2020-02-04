Nigerian professional footballer, Odion Ighalo who just moved to England club side, Manchester United, has been pictured smiling after securing his dream move to Manchester United.

Ighalo snapped the deal on deadline day following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s search for more firepower at Old Trafford. Ighalo who has been lodged in the Manchester Lowry hotel since agreeing a move with the club, could be seen exiting the hotel premises on Monday afternoon, wearing a Nike Hoodie while smiling.

It was widely reported that United failed with a £20 million ($26m) bid for Bournemouth’s Josh King on Friday, before turning their attention to a 30-year-old who has spent the last three years of his career in China.

