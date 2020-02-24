The heat seems to be brewing up as more reactions to the death of Remo Star footballer, Tiyamiyu Kazeem poured in.

According to videos that are coming on social media, Sagamu in Ogun state is currently not safe as the people of the town have take commence protest over the death of Kazeem.

Some reports alleged that some protesters were shot by policemen.

See videos

Sagamu right now //// protesters abd police.

If you are in sagamu right now… Stay safe please. pic.twitter.com/PS6L1cU4Ty — KAFTAN AND SUIT PLUG 🔌🔌 // 👕👖👚 (@FortunateLy___) February 24, 2020

Police and area boys are having a clash at Sagamu with 9 people dead and nobody is talking about it — Ibukunoluwa (@Queen_Yejide) February 24, 2020

Recall that the Nigerian police had earlier stated that Tiamiyu Kazeem was not killed by SARS operatives rather he killed himself by jumping out of a moving vehicle.

The Ogun State Governor had on Sunday reacted to the report and had called for peace from the people in Sagamu.

At the time of this report, peace is yet to be restored.