Following the ban on Motorcycles and Tricycles better known as Okada and Keke respectively by the Lagos state government, it seems another means of transportation has been added which is quite unusual.

A Twitter user with the handle @caren_dials shared photos of how some Lagosians battled to get a spot in the police van.

She tweeted;

“I thought it was a joke today at Eko Hotel roundabout when this police van legit pulled over and started loading Ojuelegba. Omo!!! I couldn’t help it”

There are calls in some quarter urging the Lagos State Government to lift the ban on Okadas and Keke but the state government has stated it is not going back on it decision.

The State Government has also gone ahead to encourage the use of water transportation to reduce traffic jam in the state.

