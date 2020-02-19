Up and coming rapper, Pop Smoke has unintentionally posted his house address on social media a few hours before he was shot and killed Wednesday morning in what appears to be a home invasion robbery.

The video has now created speculations that the 20years old rapper made himself vulnerable to the attackers that invaded his home and shot him dead.

In the video obtained from his page, Pop Smoke was making a shout out to his sponsors who delivered some items to him at home but little did he pay attention to his house address on the label and there are speculations that his address was screen recorded from the video.

TMZ reported that the rapper was at a home in the Hollywood Hills at around 4:30 AM when 2 men wearing hoodies and masks broke into a house … this according to law enforcement sources. The 2 men fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding Pop Smoke. The men were seen fleeing on foot.

Watch the video below;

