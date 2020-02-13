Renowned gospel evangelist Tope Alabi has laid to rest today, her father Pa Joseph Akinyele Obayomi who passed on the 16th of December 2019. The late Obayemi JP was aged 89 and is survived by children and grandchildren.

In celebrating his passing away, a two-day ceremony was held at baba’s compound in Oshodi whereTope Alabi highlighted the wake keep held yesterday, followed by a praise night and the grand funeral where her father remains was laid to rest was today.

