Renowned gospel evangelist Tope Alabi has laid to rest today, her father Pa Joseph Akinyele Obayomi who passed on the 16th of December 2019. The late Obayemi JP was aged 89 and is survived by children and grandchildren.
In celebrating his passing away, a two-day ceremony was held at baba’s compound in Oshodi whereTope Alabi highlighted the wake keep held yesterday, followed by a praise night and the grand funeral where her father remains was laid to rest was today.
HOT NOW
- Since you left BBNaija, you haven’t made 5% of what I have made this February” – Jackye VS Omashola (Full Gist)
- See where Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant were buried
- I’m the best Nigerian musician after Fela era – Burna Boy brags
Discussion about this post