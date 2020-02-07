Burna Boy is the subject of mockery on social media as trolls cannot stop mocking the grammy nominated singer for growing a potbelly. His pot belly was noticed in a new photo that Stefflon shared on Twitter few hours ago.

In the photo, the couple were all loved up with each other, but most commentors are fixated on the size of Burna’s protruding belly.

Reading through the comments some fans can’t believe Burna Boy is allowing his body to sag like that.

“Is Burna pregnant 🤔,” one fan asked.

Others praised him for having a blunt in one hand and his babe in the other.

Read some of the comments below…

Is Burna pregnant 🤔 — jumi💕 (@Ola_jumy) February 5, 2020

Looks like Burna ate that Grammy nomination 👀 — Serial the Chiller 🔫 (@bloke_mEE) February 5, 2020

Baba don dey get pot belly 😂😂 — D Realone🔰 (@IAM_Drealone) February 5, 2020

Burna you need to hit d gym ASAP — hammed wasiu (@Kingbosun001) February 5, 2020

Nice to see Burna Boy with his two loves in both hands — leslie (@lescobarrr) February 5, 2020

