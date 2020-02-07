Burna Boy is the subject of mockery on social media as trolls cannot stop mocking the grammy nominated singer for growing a potbelly. His pot belly was noticed in a new photo that Stefflon shared on Twitter few hours ago.
In the photo, the couple were all loved up with each other, but most commentors are fixated on the size of Burna’s protruding belly.
Reading through the comments some fans can’t believe Burna Boy is allowing his body to sag like that.
“Is Burna pregnant 🤔,” one fan asked.
Others praised him for having a blunt in one hand and his babe in the other.
Read some of the comments below…
Lagos nights ✨ pic.twitter.com/3dsNZNeD0u
— DON (@stefflondon) February 5, 2020
Is Burna pregnant 🤔
— jumi💕 (@Ola_jumy) February 5, 2020
Looks like Burna ate that Grammy nomination 👀
— Serial the Chiller 🔫 (@bloke_mEE) February 5, 2020
Baba don dey get pot belly 😂😂
— D Realone🔰 (@IAM_Drealone) February 5, 2020
Burna you need to hit d gym ASAP
— hammed wasiu (@Kingbosun001) February 5, 2020
Nice to see Burna Boy with his two loves in both hands
— leslie (@lescobarrr) February 5, 2020
HOT NOW
- Shut up! You’re just a baby machine – Nigerians blast Mercy Johnson for saying no woman can go near her husband
- “After Ogun kill am, dog go come bite am join” Peruzzi and Zlatan Ibile blow hot on Twitter
- Actress Eve Esin unveils her new multi million naira mansion, dedicates it to her late mum (Video)
Discussion about this post