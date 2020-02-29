President Buhari has shocked a lot of people with his silence on the discovery of the Coronavirus in the country even when he has been observed to always be in a hurry to sympathise with foreign nations during tragic occasions.

Buhari is yet to address Nigerians after the virus was discovered in Lagos when a yet-to-be identified Italian, who arrived in Nigeria on Febuary 24 aboard a Turkish Airline flight, brought the virus into the country.

More than 24 hours after Nigeria’s Ministry of Health announced the first confirmed case of Coronavirus in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to speak on the issue.

The virus, which was first identified in Wuhan, China, has spread globally, affecting more than 80,000 people in nearly 50 countries.

Buhari, known to hurriedly sympathise with foreign nations during tragic occasions, is yet to address Nigerians on the discovery of the virus in the country and disclose what his administration was doing to contain the spread of the disease.

