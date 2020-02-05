Hell was let loose in the early hours of Wednesday, in Iyana-Ipaja area of the state when dealers of motorcycles, popularly called “Okada,” riders and miscreants, known as “Area Boys,” engaged the police in a violent confrontation over enforcement of the recent ban by state government on Okada and others.

The situation which led to commotion and destruction of properties was said to have started around 8.am, which also resulted into traffic jam as motorists were caught in the clash.

Lagos don turn another thing entirely Of you moving towards Iyana Ipaja, just change your route please pic.twitter.com/NMTQPWFK6n — Muyiwa (@Mussprince_seal) February 5, 2020

Several vehicles were smashed and shops looted by miscreants who seized the opportunity to loot and vandalized properties.

According to eyewitness, identified as Mr Gbenga Alawaye, the trouble started when the police allegedly went into various shops where motorcycles are being sold and attempted to impound them.

Cause of riot In Iyana-Ipaja 2day!Police going inside the streets in Aboru -Iyana-Ipaja with trucks arresting motorcycles 🏍 as if the streets in Lagos were among the restricted areas that were bans for okada and keke-Napep in Lagos!! @Mr_JAGs @gbenga_omo @jidesanwoolu pic.twitter.com/FZTHkcvAOg — Sheriff Islander!! @Ekoonibaje!! (@Sheriff40279843) February 5, 2020

The dealers, apparently, felt they have not committed any offence, resisted the police from removing the items and in the process led into chaos as miscreants joined in the confrontation that ensued.

The entire area was blocked as protesters set bon-fire on the road, thus, preventing vehicular movement.

The police, attached to the state taskforce, following the violent attack and being overwhelmed by the surging miscreants, called for reinforcement.

Men of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, who provided reinforcement, on arrival at the scene shot cannisters of teargas into the air to scare away the miscreants.

The situation was later brought under control at about 11 am when police restored law and order to the area.

