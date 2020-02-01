Beautiful singer, Tiwa Savage has shared lovely bikini photos of herself and we are here for it. The sexy Nigerian singer hit the poolside in a beautiful Atlanta Afternoon and deemed it fit to share some lit jpegs with us.

Tiwa took to her Instagram page to tease her fans with beautiful photos of herself hitting the pool. The mother of one donned her toned body in a $500 (N180k) Fendi Ff Logo Printed Bikini Set.

She felt that angle was not good enough and she found us worthy of enough to share a back view of her flawless body

Tiwa Savage announced that she is near completion of the first Album she will drop under American label UMG. The singer who is currently in Atlanta seems excited and glows different of late.

