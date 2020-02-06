Fireboy is no doubt one of the fast rising talents in the Nigerian Music Industry.
known for his popular single “Jealous” and of course his impeccable album “Laughter, tears and goosebumps’ that has no bad song whatsoever.
We will look at Fireboy’s Biography, Age, Family, Songs, Labels and Net worth as he turns 24.
Before we continue lets see some interesting facts about the “Jealous” crooner, Afro pop Singer and YBNL Star.
Names : Adedamola Adefolahan
Stage Name: Fireboy DML
Age: 24 years
Date of Birth: 5th February, 1996
State of Origin: Abeokuta, Ogun State
Occupation: Musician, Afro pop singer, Song writer
Nationality: Nigerian
Record Label: YBNL
Net worth: $100,000
Singles: Star, Ajoke, you will be fine, don’t say no, G strings Gimme Love and Fire down
Album: Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps (2019)
Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known by fans as Fireboy DML is a Nigerian artiste born on the 5th of February 1996.
He is signed to Olamide’s YBNL records as a replacement of Adekunle Gold. Along side Davolee, Lyta, Limerick, Picazo Rhap and others in the YBNL Nation.label
Early life and Education
Adedamola Adefolahan started and completed his primary and secondary education in Abaeokuta, Ogun State Nigeria. Later after his secondary education, he proceeded to the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-ife, where he studied English Language. It was there that Fireboy started showing his talent and manifesting his love for music
Musical Career.
Fireboy started his /musical career in Schools and Churches. In late October, 2018 Fireboy DML was sighed by the YBNL Boss, Olamide. After he released “Jealous” which is a hit song and is making the way for him in the Nigeria Music Industry, and he has released other songs both singles and collaborations to his credit.
Fireboy DML Social Media Contacts details
Fireboy no doubt is also an active social media user. These are his social media contact details.
Facebook: Facebook.com/Fireboydml
Twitter: @Fireboydml
Instagram: @Fireboydml
Youtube: Fireboy DML
