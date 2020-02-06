Fireboy is no doubt one of the fast rising talents in the Nigerian Music Industry.

known for his popular single “Jealous” and of course his impeccable album “Laughter, tears and goosebumps’ that has no bad song whatsoever.

We will look at Fireboy’s Biography, Age, Family, Songs, Labels and Net worth as he turns 24.

Before we continue lets see some interesting facts about the “Jealous” crooner, Afro pop Singer and YBNL Star.

Names : Adedamola Adefolahan

Stage Name: Fireboy DML

Age: 24 years

Date of Birth: 5th February, 1996

State of Origin: Abeokuta, Ogun State

Occupation: Musician, Afro pop singer, Song writer

Nationality: Nigerian

Record Label: YBNL

Net worth: $100,000

Singles: Star, Ajoke, you will be fine, don’t say no, G strings Gimme Love and Fire down

Album: Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps (2019)

Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known by fans as Fireboy DML is a Nigerian artiste born on the 5th of February 1996.

He is signed to Olamide’s YBNL records as a replacement of Adekunle Gold. Along side Davolee, Lyta, Limerick, Picazo Rhap and others in the YBNL Nation.label

Early life and Education

Adedamola Adefolahan started and completed his primary and secondary education in Abaeokuta, Ogun State Nigeria. Later after his secondary education, he proceeded to the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-ife, where he studied English Language. It was there that Fireboy started showing his talent and manifesting his love for music

Musical Career.

Fireboy started his /musical career in Schools and Churches. In late October, 2018 Fireboy DML was sighed by the YBNL Boss, Olamide. After he released “Jealous” which is a hit song and is making the way for him in the Nigeria Music Industry, and he has released other songs both singles and collaborations to his credit.

Fireboy DML Social Media Contacts details

Fireboy no doubt is also an active social media user. These are his social media contact details.

Facebook: Facebook.com/Fireboydml

Twitter: @Fireboydml

Instagram: @Fireboydml

Youtube: Fireboy DML

