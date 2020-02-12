Popular comic act, Samuel Animashaun, professionally known as Broda Shaggi has condemned the excess of the Nigeria Police.

Taking to Instagram, he asked the police to do something about the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as he pointed out that they are danger to the society.

Taking a cue from his post, itz easy to fall that he’s had an encounter or experience with the rogue officers as the location overlay says LASU Ojo Campus. And police checkpoints are in excess along that route.

His Instagram post in part: “Enough is enough, if you are not okay with the salary, leave the job and find something else…”

