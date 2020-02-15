Pepenazzi is putting a ring on the finger of his girlfriend!

This Valentine’s Day, the superstar singer has decided to take his relationship with his girlfriend, Janine, to another level by giving her a ring in order to show that he is finally ready to marry her and certainly the Nigerian rapper got a “YES” from his UK-based lover.

Pepenazi who shared an affectionate photo with his girlfriend on Instagram, wrote;

I asked the “LOVE OF MY LIFE” to be my WIFE and She said YES ! Forever & a day more ~Janine

Janine Osbourne who also acknowledged their engagement on Instagram, couldn’t hide the excitement of becoming the latest “Mrs Kayode” soon.

She wrote

This trip to Lagos came and surprised me in a big way , I said YES ! ~ latest soon to be Mrs Kayode in town

