Former Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Leo DaSilva, has unveiled his girlfriend who he described as “Love Of My Life” ahead of Valentine’s Day.
The ladies’s man quickly cashed in on a popular trend on twitter called ‘the Face The val’ to show off the beautiful woman in his life. A lot of his female crushes were disappointed and bore out their pain in his comments section.
Leo, who was previously linked to his co-reality show star Cee-C, shared side by side photos of himself and his woman as he joined a Twitter trend ‘The face. The Val.’
When a fan questioned who the mystery lady was, Leo replied: ‘LOML’ (Love Of My Life)
The face. The Val. https://t.co/aSf0x0eLB1 pic.twitter.com/WanFSKZwBe
— Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) February 13, 2020
