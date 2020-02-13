Former Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Leo DaSilva, has unveiled his girlfriend who he described as “Love Of My Life” ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The ladies’s man quickly cashed in on a popular trend on twitter called ‘the Face The val’ to show off the beautiful woman in his life. A lot of his female crushes were disappointed and bore out their pain in his comments section.

Leo, who was previously linked to his co-reality show star Cee-C, shared side by side photos of himself and his woman as he joined a Twitter trend ‘The face. The Val.’

When a fan questioned who the mystery lady was, Leo replied: ‘LOML’ (Love Of My Life)

