Nolloywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekehinde revealed the reason behind her absence in Nollywood movies in recent times.

According to her, she said her absence from movies is because directors could no longer pay her. She wrote in response to a question by one if her admirers “most can’t afford me, some can’t afford what it takes to have me on set, but all will balance soon”.

The ‘Blood sister’ role interpreter further disclosed why she included ‘Omosexy’ to her name and how she dealt with people mindset on the name.

“My husband added ‘Omosexy’ to my name and I don’t mind what people would think of me because of the name, people will always fall in line with what you present ultimately “she noted.

Married to captain Matthew Ekehinde for over two decades, omotola briefly returned to the big screens in 2017 with a blockbuster ‘Alter Ego’.