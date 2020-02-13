A tragic incident happen Along the Ondo-Akure road earlier today as a bullion van driver killed a boy. According to Popular Akure activist Yemi Fash, the reckless driver knocked down the yet to be known boy, killing him instantly and zooming off unapologetically.

“A bullion van just knocked down a young male, Kunle Alonge at the fanibi area, Ondo road in Akure, Ondo State about an hour ago. The boy is dead now and the billion van did now stop. When are we going to start talking about the recklessness of these bullion van drivers? ☹️😡😡“. Yemi wrote

