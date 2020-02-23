Nollywood actress Regina Daniels had the launch of her Magazine last night in a grand event that saw prominent people in full attendance. The actress turned publisher stunned in a beautiful free-flowing, short dress as she hosts her guests at the Sheraton Hotels, Abuja.

One of the major highlights of the evening was when Regina’s husband Prince Ned Nwoko who had earlier given a speech, was called to dance with his beautiful wife. The beautiful couple had the crowd cheering and beaming with smiles as they clung onto each other in movement to the beautiful song on deck.

Watch the beautiful video below:

