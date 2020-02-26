Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was at the school of her younger sister Destiny Daniels yesterday in a surprise birthday visit. The actress took to her Instagram page to share a lovely video of herself bearing lavish gifts on her sister who was clearly overwhelmed

Daniels, who is 4-months pregnant , gifted her sister an iPhone 11pro max, a bouquet of flowers and money.

The actress shared a couple of videos from her visit with a birthday message which reads;

”Happy birthday my baby

I wish you happiness and joy on this special day and may this beautiful day of your life bring you uncountable reasons to smile baby

I just want you to know that I love you sooo much my love #surprisedmybabyinschool”

Watch Videos below:

