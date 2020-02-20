Nigerian gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey has revealed the secret to becoming a success in a series of tweet that he published on his social media page on Thursday.

The gospel singer reveals that the geographical location of a person does not guarantee success except you are where God wants you to be.

He wrote;

Relocating to Canada doesn’t Guarantee Success. Being where God would have you be is the secret.Ur provision is normally tied to ur divine location & placement. And if it’s Canada, Great. But make sure you’re where God wants you to be & not just following the trend. Blessings..

And let me add that if God says leave Nigeria, staying back here would amount to living outside His will for your life. The key here is being where God would have you be. Even if it’s Iraq.