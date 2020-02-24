Naira Marley has proved he is not just the leader of Marlians for clout, he is regarded by whatever platform or establishment you can mention and he proved that in his clash with Twitter today.

Naira Marley is one popular and bold music singer in Nigeria and that is one major reason why social media platforms easily give him prominence but regardless, the singer was not given a verification badge on Twitter until today after he issued a threat to Twitter administrators.

Twitter verification is a badge that proves the account owner is real and authentic. It is a symbol of prestige and recognition and Naira Marley has fought to take his badge by force.

Naira Marley as now attained the status of a verified user on Twitter and he’s obviously excited that he got what he deserved.

HOT NOW