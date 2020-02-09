Afrobeat singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold took the role of a big brother this weekend when his kid sister did her wedding.

The ‘Young Love’ crooner who already have an experience what marriage means having just celebrated his first wedding anniversary and with his adorable wife, Simi some months ago attended the event will swags and cash.

Adekunle Gold made sure his sister had the best time ever as he spend money endlessly on her as she showcase her dance skills.

Watch video below:

Adekunle Gold will no doubt have a lot of advise to the newly wedded wife as he’s marriage with singer, Simi is regarded as the best among celebrities.

Both adorable couples have not been shy in displaying their love and affection to each other on social media, a move adored by the fans and lovers.

