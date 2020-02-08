Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde celebrated her 42nd birthday yesterday and it was a moment for her fans and colleagues to celebrate the Nollywood icon.

One message stood tall out of all the ones she received on social media and it came from actor Alexx Ekubo, who is best known for his playboy/jigolo roles in Nollywood movies.

His message, not minding its brevity, Is one that speaks highly of the actress who must have had a strong impact in his life.

The distinctive part of his message was when he described someone’s wife as a full course meal and a dessert. We all know the Alexx to be such a playful lad but some think he went too far by ’sexualizing’ another man’s wife

“Happy Birthday to the one & only omoSEXY, thank you for teaching us scandal/controversy free consistence 101. @realomosexy you are not just a meal, but a full course plus dessert. Dr OmoT only you one! We are here for everything you do! My President if only they know what we are planning for @teffestival 2020 oma loud gon… paa’ro lo Presido, I gat you always. If you are a true fan mention one of her movies you love, mine is IJE. Let’s go!”

Omotola who has had quite a busy day, however, took out time to respond to Alexx’s birthday shoutout. A few moment ago she wrote;

HOT NOW