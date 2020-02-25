Fast rising singer and rapper, Zlatan Ibile has in the past shown how much savages he’s got to serve on social media and he’s not slowing down any time soon.

Zlatan Ibile who has been consistent with his post on micro blogging site, Twitter gave a fan an epic response he did not bargain for.

The drama unfolded when the fan asked Zlatan Ibile for transport fare to his centre however, the ‘Zanku’ crooner replied him by asking where he got the fund for the data used in surfing the internet.

See their conversation below;

Zlatan Ibile has in the past been caught in this kind of Savage replies but none has been so epic as this.

Despite this, his fans have not back down on showing their love to him whenever he release a new single.

