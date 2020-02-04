Nigerian comedian Mr Jollof has called on President Trump to deport Nigerians in the United States of American following the recent visa restrictions imposed on Nigerians.

Mr. Jollof in his usual rant video on Instagram has called on Trump to send Nigerians domiciled in the US back home as he says they are being held hostage in a country they’re not wanted. Nigerians have called for the head of the controversial Instagram comedian and told him to not wade into sensitive matters as this.

Watch the video below:

