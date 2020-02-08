Aliko Dangote’s funny Ghanaian contender, Shatta Bandle has shared rare photo of his farher – and he looks EXACTLY like him no doubt.

Since the funny short man didn’t just fall from heaven, he has got parents too who most people don’t know about and now we get to see the man who gave birth to internet sensation.

Young, young rich n!gga has taken to his Insta-story to share a photo of his dad who is called Alhaji Iddrisu. Shatta Bandle, born Firdaus Iddrisu shot to fame after bragging about being richer than African richest Dangote. He has since been flaunting his ‘audio’ wealth social media.

Here is a photo of Shatta Bandle’s father;

