Nigerian rapper Panshak Zamani, also known as Ice Prince has publicly declared his love and admiration for actress Rita Dominic.

The rapper took to his twitter page to gush over his friendship with respected Nollywood star, Rita Dominic. He describes her as someone who has always been there for him and even called her a G! One could tell he adores the actress he ran into during an event. See his tweet below:

“I saw the boss Rita Dominic Last Night at an event That na my Good Friend long Long time she never fails to hold me down like a G Love the Queen @ritaUdominic.”

I saw the boss Rita Dominic Last Night at an event 😍 That na my Good Friend long Long time 🕊 she never fails to hold me down like a G 💯 Love the Queen @ritaUdominic 👸 — Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) February 9, 2020

HOT NOW