Nollywood actress Annie Idibia, has revealed that her second daughter, Olivia has gone through a lot in the past three years.

According to the wife of music legend 2baba Idibia, Annie on her Instagram page, she revealed that Olivia have had to deal with a lot in the past years especially the last 5 months.

The mother of two in the Instagram post described Olivia as a ‘brave fighter’ and ‘young warrior’.

Annie captioned the video post of the beautiful girl dancing with so much joy despite the bandage on her leg.

The bandaged leg however did not limit Olivia from dancing on her feet while her mother cheered her on.

Watch video below;

Annie Idibia’s husband, 2face Idibia is set to release his new album which he titled ‘Warriors’ as he might have learnt from his daughters bravery when giving the album a title.