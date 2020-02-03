Speed Darlington is ready to accumulate all the game he can that will shoot his career into the stars so he can begin to live a better life than he used to live in the past.

He started off as a musician with so much humor that attracted Nigerians to his Instagram page and now he has extended his focus into Nollywood.

This week, Speed Darlington is bringing up another idea of him enrolling for popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, and he wants his fans to help him make a decision.

He posted a short video on Instagram, where he made the disclosure. Watch below;