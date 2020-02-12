It was a beautiful Wednesday morning for Omashola until he decided to make a twitter post.

Former Big brother Naija housemates Jackie aka Super Jack and Omashola of Warri got into a brawl on social media and it all started when Omashola made some remarks about fellow reality tv star, Jackie.

Omashole wrote:

”Sometimes spoil ur self , no be every time you go they work like Jackie.”

Super Jack who delved into the Tech business since she left the house replied Omashola saying:

“To be the gr8tst u’ve 2keep working, innovating & creating valuable solutions not wasting ur time balling, u’ll end up as a 40years old man with no wealth.

PS: u haven’t made since u left bbn 5% of profit I’ve made this February on a project #techmoney #noiseless #checkthestats”

