Nigerian singer Korede Bello has come out fresh with a new single titled Sun Momi (Only You) and it’s been making waves ever since it’s release yesterday.

The artwork of the new track saw Korede unveil his new look and people seem to be loving it.

The Mavin act, took to his Twitter page to share a the album cover which saw him rock a neat and cleaner look while posing shirtless in water.

See Photo below

The singer’s fans especially the ladies who have always loved him from his ‘God Win’ days have since taken to his page to comment on his new look.

Read some of the comments below;

”My ovaries,” wrote a fan who could not get enough of his calmer and fresher look.

Another fan who goes by the name Mary tweeted; ”This man is so HANDSOME this is insane”

Guys, what do you think about Korede Bello’s new look?

HOT NOW