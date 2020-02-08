Singer and songwriter, Timi Dakolo has taken the role of a clergyman as he preached to fans on love.

With Valentine’s Day set to hold in the coming days, Timi Dakolo gave fans and followers on his social media platforms a piece of advice on how to show love.

Timi Dakolo via the post noted that people interpret love differently and so should learn what love means to the other partner.

He captioned the post on Instagram:

Find what love means to the other person. It will help you both.

Timi Dakolo is known for showing his love and affection to his adorable wife, Busola Dakolo and their kids on social media.

The singer is regarded as one of the best in soul winning songs recently dished out a hit ‘Album’ to celebrate the last Christmas, an album that was well received.

