Chiori Paul Cole, the boss of Solid Star’s former record label have blast the singer and songwriter after he called him out via a series of post on his social media page.

Solid Star who was formerly signed to Ossy Achievas, a record label owned by Chiori Paul Cole called him out by stating that he will pay for his sweat and entitlement.

In response to the allegations, Chiori Paul have taken to his Instagram Page to blast the singer stating that he invested 100m naira in him but did not generate 10% of his investments.

Solid star signed a record deal contract with Achievas Record in 2010 before things fell apart between both parties.