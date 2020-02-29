Chiori Paul Cole, the boss of Solid Star’s former record label have blast the singer and songwriter after he called him out via a series of post on his social media page.
Solid Star who was formerly signed to Ossy Achievas, a record label owned by Chiori Paul Cole called him out by stating that he will pay for his sweat and entitlement.
In response to the allegations, Chiori Paul have taken to his Instagram Page to blast the singer stating that he invested 100m naira in him but did not generate 10% of his investments.
He posted:
Mr Joshua Iniyezo Solidstar,I know you missed me so much… my Midas touch on your career I discovered you in 2007 and you lived with me for 2 years without a contract…your welfare was my responsibility,in 2009 you signed your first pro contract…in 2014 you signed another contract that expired in 2017… We parted ways peacefully… Now let’s figure out who is owing the other 1. I invested over 100m in 10Years and your whole bookings for 10Years didn’t generate 10% of the invested amount 2. The car you got from ACHIEVAS on higher purchase for 15m…we deducted a little above 2m and I learnt you’ve sold the car without completing payment… it’s a criminal offense and we can decide to take actions. You are like a house I built and I won’t want to bring it down but threat to my life I won’t take likely…. any more pimm I go change am….. Please if you love him and you are close to him..watch him closely…I think he is suffering serious depression and Amnesia of the brain 💙💙💙
Solid star signed a record deal contract with Achievas Record in 2010 before things fell apart between both parties.
