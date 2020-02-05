Well, even the best dads have their saturation points, billionaire dad Femi Otedola could be seen looking exhausted in a photo with his two eldest daughters Tolani Otedola and Florence Otedola. Turns out that papa couldn’t match up to the energy of his ecstatic girls whom he asked to be sedated.



It’s no news that Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola supports his daughters unwaveringly. Despite his swamped schedule, the business magnate still makes out time for his children who have ventured into different sectors of the entertainment industry.

Recall Femi Otedola and his wife Nana visited his third daughter Temi at a production set to cheer the movie debutant daughter. Another moment was the donation of N5 billion to his daughter’s foundation, The Cuppy Foundation.

