The Big Brother Naija reality TV show is beginning to to have a very strong impact in the Entertainment Industry. We’d earlier celebrated former housemates turn married couples Bam Bam and Teddy A, and now we have Khafi and Gedoni.

Khafilat Kareem popularly known as Khafi has celebrated her husband-to-be Gedoni in a lengthy Instagram post

Anything on valentine’s Day (love is 365) but I woke up this morning and instead, I just want to celebrate you.

You are a man who is wise, who is beautiful, who is caring, who is loving, and who is a leader. You are a man who knows how to keep and nurture this peculiar treasure God has given him (me 😜). You are the perfect fit for me in every single way and I thank God for you always. I can’t wait to officially be yours forever ❤️

Gedoni on the other hand also celebrated his fiancee in a short but lovely message. He wrote: “Happy Khafilat Kareem day guys. . I LOVE YOU Ufan-Ima🌹🖤🌹🖤 Thank you for loving me just the way I am.”

