Who would have thought that Nollywood actress Stella Damasus who is in the same movie industry with colleague, Adesua Etomi, has not met with her for once, not even coincidentally.

She made this revelation today as she made a post to express how she felt after meeting Adesua Etomi for the first time.

She posted a photo of herself with Adesua Etomi describing how she felt after hugging her.

She captioned the photo “This hug! The warmth! It’s all so real! I finally met the beautiful and extremely talented @adesuaetomi and I was starstruck o! She has such an amazing spirit, she’s so humble and such fun company. The little time i spent with her, felt like i had known her for years. Love you Susu 😘♥️ “

Photo below;

HOT NOW