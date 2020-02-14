Nigerian on-air personality, Stephanie Coker appears to be living her best life right now because apart from welcoming her first child with husband, Olumide Aderinokun, she is now a proud owner of a new car she received as a Valentine’s Day gift.

According to Stephanie’s post on Instagram today, February 14th, the Bentley car gift came as a push present for Valentine’s and we don’t need her to tell much before we know it was from her hubby.

Sharing her excitement moment when she received the car, Princess wrote: “Push present Valentine’s edition. Thank you ❤️“

HOT NOW