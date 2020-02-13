The Supreme Court has nullified the election of Bayelsa State governor-elect, David Lyon and his running mate Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

Chief David Lyon was to be sworn-in on Friday.

In preparation for the inauguration, the PDP flag was on Thursday morning removed from the Bayelsa Government House.

The five-man panel of Supreme Court headed by Justice Mary Peter-Odili ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to the All Progressives Congress’ candidates as the winners of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The apex court ordered INEC to issue fresh certificates to the candidates of the party with the next highest votes and required constitutional spread of votes in the results of the election, which are the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidates.

Justice Ejembi Ekwo, who read the lead judgment of the apex, made the orders after disqualifying the APC’s deputy governorship candidate, Degi-Eremienyo, as a candidate in the election.

