Valentines Day was a day for some couples to display their love and how happy they are with their partners.

The same can be said about songster, Timi Dakolo and his photographer wife, Busola Dakolo.

Tim Dakolo, who is known for his numerous love songs showed he is not only good in singing about love but also good in putting it to action.

The singer gave his wife a piggy back ride on Valentines day and it was a sweet sight to behold.

Busola was all glow as she enjoy the ride.

She wasted no time in downloading the awesome picture on her Instagram page for the world to see how her husband loved her.

She wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day my love @timidakolo ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You have shown an unusual display of machismo through your support, love and care. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I love you. 🥂to all the lovers out there. Happy Valentine’s Day!”

The Dakolos didn’t let the alleged rape saga with Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo of Coza affect their love life.