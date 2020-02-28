Popular social media female comedian, Taaooma on Friday celebrated her birthday as she upload photos of beautiful pictures of herself.

Taaooma is popular for video skits on social media platform which has given her a huge fan base.

She alongside Maraji happens to be the top two female online comedians in the country.

Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate with her.

One of the notable birthday messages she has gotten today happens to come from popular human right actives and End Sars campaigner, Segalink.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Distinguished hilarious and creative beauty with the moniker @_Taaooma. Keep being an inspiration and know for sure that you are loved and favored by God Almighty and leaders of repute working in purpose towards impacting culture. Enjoy!”