Self acclaimed ‘Motivational Speaker’ Tacha makes boss move, sends her car to the UK to wait for her instead of taking UBER.
She made this known in a short promo video she posted for her UK visit that is scheduled for March. In the video, the reality tv star explains how she will be making boss moves to the UK and of course, with her benz.
Watch below;
HOT NOW
- She’s gone, I will find a better partner soon – Ike reveals his plans after Mercy dumped him (Leaked Chat)
- Sophia Momodu reacts after Davido’s 2nd baby mama reveals plans to flee with daughter
- Drama as Soldiers flog SARS officers who tried to raid Colonel’s hotel (Video)
Discussion about this post