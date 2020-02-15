Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has advised her female fans dating married men not to feel too entitled and comfortable in a relationship with them. The actress revealed this on her Youtube Channel in a new episode where she spoke about Valentine’s Day gifting.

The mother of 2 who has survived two different marriages sees nothing wrong in ladies dating married men, in fact, she advised them to be more strategic in with the affairs they have and not just relax as though they’ve found husbands.

Watch the video below

