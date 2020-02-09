A heavy tank truck explosion happened on Ebonyi State in the early hours of Sunday morning which allegedly killed the driver of the truck who was trapped inside the vehicle.

The tank truck was said to be conveying about 32,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) exploded. It was gathered that the ugly incident happened at Nwezenyi Igbeagu in IzzI L. G. A. of Ebonyi State.

See photos from the ugly incident;

Several reports of explosions have made headlines this year. One of them is the recent Pipeline explosion at Igando – Idimu road, around Diamond estate, Igando,Lagos.

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday 05 December 2019, leaving residents scampering for safety and reaching out to their loved once.

